Hypothetical patient, 45 year old Ms. Johnson has probable cancer discovered on a routine mammogram. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, we visit with a breast surgeon and a cancer specialist to learn her treatment options and their rationale. What kind of surgery is recommended? What are the treatment options based on her specific breast cancer type and behavior? Who is involved in her care and how do they interact? What about a second opinion? What is the likely outcome? Why don’t you join us to learn more?KSKA: Monday 2/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

