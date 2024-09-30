-
Most recently known for leading the medical team that saved Lance Armstrong's life, Dr. Larry Einhorn pioneered the development of a life-saving treatment for testicular cancer in 1974, improving survival rates from 10% to 95%. As part of the Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship hosted by the Providence Cancer Center on August 1st, listen to Dr. Einhorn's talk on the "Past, Present & Future of Cancer Treatment" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
-
Antonia Fowler from the Alaska MS Center, Jessica Henning from theNational MS Society and Mary Margaret Hillstrand who specializes in neurologic disease join host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss multiple sclerosis, the disease, its treatment, local resources and the answers to listeners questions.KSKA: Monday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Hypothetical patient, 45 year old Ms. Johnson has probable cancer discovered on a routine mammogram. This week on Line One: Your Health Connection, we visit with a breast surgeon and a cancer specialist to learn her treatment options and their rationale. What kind of surgery is recommended? What are the treatment options based on her specific breast cancer type and behavior? Who is involved in her care and how do they interact? What about a second opinion? What is the likely outcome? Why don’t you join us to learn more?KSKA: Monday 2/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.KSKA: Monday 2/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Cataracts are a common cause of poor vision especially in the older population. Without treatment vision will worsen over time but treatment is available. Our guest today, Dr. Matthew Guess, specializes in cataracts and will discuss the causes, prevention, symptoms and treatment of different types of cataract.KSKA: Monday 12/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The second leading cause of blindness in the world is glaucoma, an often silent problem that slowly causes the loss of peripheral vision. It is estimated that 1 million in the U.S. have glaucoma but are not aware of it. Our guest on Line One: Your Health Connection, Dr Elizabeth Morgan, specializes in glaucoma and will discuss the prevention, risks, and treatment of this disease.KSKA: Monday 12/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A group in Delta Junction is working to establish a hospital to help area residents who currently have to travel to Fairbanks or Anchorage for treatment.