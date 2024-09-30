traveling with kids

-
On thi next Outdoor Explorer, we will have the last of the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. The last time we checked in they were visiting the parks of Florida. Unexpectedly, Jodi gets called back to work and the homeward bound journey begins.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. As they are wrapping up their time in California in Death Valley National Park, LA county goes into lockdown, forcing them to leave early and head for Arizona and beyond.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. We will pick up their journey as they leave Oregon and begin exploring the parks of California. But just as they get started, they encounter trouble.
The holiday season for many of us means planning family travel. Are you headed out of town for the holidays with your family? Or will your clan enjoy a "stay-cation" this year? Where do you go and how do you get there safely, affordably and with the least amount of headache while keeping everyone happy? Host Shana Sheehy explores these questions and more with our guests Scott McMurren of Alaska TravelGram and Erin Kirkland of AKontheGo.KSKA: Tuesday, 12/27 @ 2pm and 7pm