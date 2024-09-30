-
On thi next Outdoor Explorer, we will have the last of the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. The last time we checked in they were visiting the parks of Florida. Unexpectedly, Jodi gets called back to work and the homeward bound journey begins.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. As they are wrapping up their time in California in Death Valley National Park, LA county goes into lockdown, forcing them to leave early and head for Arizona and beyond.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. We will pick up their journey as they leave Oregon and begin exploring the parks of California. But just as they get started, they encounter trouble.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be joined by a family that took school on the road this winter. Jodi Harskamp and her husband Neal Stanbury, along with their children Tui and Leif and dog Nukka, traveled in their retrofitted truck to state and national parks across the lower 48 for a back to nature education.