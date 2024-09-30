-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be joined by a family that took school on the road this winter. Jodi Harskamp and her husband Neal Stanbury, along with their children Tui and Leif and dog Nukka, traveled in their retrofitted truck to state and national parks across the lower 48 for a back to nature education.
Alaskans are no strangers to the wilderness, but what about the remote jungle? This week on Outdoor Explorer we are talking about traveling and living in the South American country of Guyana.
In 2017, Men’s Health named Anchorage the most adventurous city in the United States. We do love to adventure in our state with our friends. We also love to travel; why not combine adventure, travel and friends into a vacation? On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we’ll be talking with avid swimmers, bikers and runners who combine their vacation with activity. And although we all love to spend some time on the beach doing nothing, there is no better way to see the world than through movement in the outdoors.Thanks for listening!
We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
Of more than a hundred scripts submitted to the 2018 Earth Matters on Stage (EMOS) New Play Competition, New York based playwright Crystal Skillman's Rain and Zoe Save the World was selected as the winning entry and is being produced by The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre. This week on Stage Talk, director Ty Hewitt drops by to talk about EMOS as well as the play which follows two Seattle teenagers on an across the country motorcycle trip that results in them learning more about themselves than they ever anticipated. Rain and Zoe Save the World performs April 27-29 at the UAA Mainstage located in the UAA Fine Arts Building.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We’ll answer some questions like “who are consuls?” “why do we have them in Alaska?” and “what do they do?” This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Alaskans know winter is the time to plan spring and summer vacations. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about where you want to go, and the best places you've been that you would recommend. We'll also have two travel experts in the studio with tips on destinations within and outside our state, traveling with kids, and how to get the best deals.LISTEN HERE
"New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Kimberly Ovitz, who moved to Anchorage from Maine. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. Fly fishing is the art of catching fish with style. It’s about the journey, not the destination. But going to exotic destinations can be a big part of it. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about traveling for fly fishing with some very accomplished anglers. LISTEN HERE