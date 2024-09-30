Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Travel

  • The Stan-Kamps
    Outdoor Explorer
    Travel School #2: Parks of California
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. We will pick up their journey as they leave Oregon and begin exploring the parks of California. But just as they get started, they encounter trouble.
  • Neal Stanbury, Tui Stanbury, Leif Stanbury and Jodi Harskamp
    Outdoor Explorer
    Travel School: Parks of the northwest
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be joined by a family that took school on the road this winter. Jodi Harskamp and her husband Neal Stanbury, along with their children Tui and Leif and dog Nukka, traveled in their retrofitted truck to state and national parks across the lower 48 for a back to nature education.
  • Kaieteur Falls, Guyana. Photo courtesy Flickr user Jeremy Weate.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Alaskans Abroad - Guyana
    Eric Bork
    Alaskans are no strangers to the wilderness, but what about the remote jungle? This week on Outdoor Explorer we are talking about traveling and living in the South American country of Guyana.
  • Jackie Minge (left) and Jill Griffin (second from left) running with friends at Trailfest in Grand Canyon.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Active vacations
    Eric Bork
    In 2017, Men’s Health named Anchorage the most adventurous city in the United States. We do love to adventure in our state with our friends. We also love to travel; why not combine adventure, travel and friends into a vacation? On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we’ll be talking with avid swimmers, bikers and runners who combine their vacation with activity. And although we all love to spend some time on the beach doing nothing, there is no better way to see the world than through movement in the outdoors.Thanks for listening!
  • Alaska Railroad train at Spencer Glacier. Photo by Frank Kovalchek of Anchorage, 2009
    Outdoor Explorer
    Revisiting train and ferry adventures
    We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    Rain and Zoe Save the World at UAA
    Steven Hunt
    Of more than a hundred scripts submitted to the 2018 Earth Matters on Stage (EMOS) New Play Competition, New York based playwright Crystal Skillman's Rain and Zoe Save the World was selected as the winning entry and is being produced by The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre. This week on Stage Talk, director Ty Hewitt drops by to talk about EMOS as well as the play which follows two Seattle teenagers on an across the country motorcycle trip that results in them learning more about themselves than they ever anticipated. Rain and Zoe Save the World performs April 27-29 at the UAA Mainstage located in the UAA Fine Arts Building.Thanks for listening!
  • Addressing Alaskans
    Advice from the Alaskan Consular Corp.
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We’ll answer some questions like “who are consuls?” “why do we have them in Alaska?” and “what do they do?” This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.LISTEN HERE
  • Hometown, Alaska
    2018 Vacations
    KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Alaskans know winter is the time to plan spring and summer vacations. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about where you want to go, and the best places you've been that you would recommend. We'll also have two travel experts in the studio with tips on destinations within and outside our state, traveling with kids, and how to get the best deals.LISTEN HERE
  • Programs
    Meet Kimberly Ovitz, from Maine
    Eric Bork
    "New Arrivals" is Alaska Public Media's profiles of people who recently moved to Anchorage. Every Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. This week we meet Kimberly Ovitz, who moved to Anchorage from Maine. LISTEN HERE
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Travel and Fly Fishing
    KSKA: Thursday, June 29, at 2:00 p.m. Fly fishing is the art of catching fish with style. It’s about the journey, not the destination. But going to exotic destinations can be a big part of it. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about traveling for fly fishing with some very accomplished anglers. LISTEN HERE
