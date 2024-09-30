-
KSKA: Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm. This week we're featuring another panel discussion on transportation entitled "What we have and what we would like: Public and non-motorized or active transportation". This is the second in a series of discussions being held on local transportation issues titled "From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation".
KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That's happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.
A settlement reached yesterday has put the Knik Arm Bridge project back on the short-range list of the Anchorage transportation plan.Len Anderson, KSKA –…