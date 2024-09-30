Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
transportation plan

  • Addressing Alaskans
    Transportation: What we have and what we want
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm. This week we’re featuring another panel discussion on transportation entitled “What we have and what we would like: Public and non-motorized or active transportation”. This is the second in a series of discussions being held on local transportation issues titled “From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation”.LISTEN HERE
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Creating an active transportation network
    Eric Bork
    KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
  • Knik Arm Bridge Back on Transportation Plan
    Pat Yack
    A settlement reached yesterday has put the Knik Arm Bridge project back on the short-range list of the Anchorage transportation plan.Len Anderson, KSKA –…