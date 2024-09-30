-
KSKA: Tuesday, May 16 at 2pm. This week we’re featuring another panel discussion on transportation entitled “What we have and what we would like: Public and non-motorized or active transportation”. This is the second in a series of discussions being held on local transportation issues titled “From Here to the Future: Transforming Anchorage/Mat-Su Transportation”.LISTEN HERE
-
Iditarod dog teams have as much in common with your pet as an Indy car and a tricycle, but there is something in between. Dog mushing is a recreational sport for families, too. On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll learn about using sled dogs for fun and transportation with the mom of a local mushing family, and a Denali guide who takes out newbies daily.KSKA Thursday 3/7 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm
-
Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced $15 million dollars to help American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments invest in public transit.
-
An entourage of Alaska Airlines executives and upper managers were in Bethel as part of a rural tour to learn more about the customers in their back yard.
-
Dangerous highways, old bridges and the Alaska Class ferry top the Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.
-
A reminder is out to Alaska's farmers that the deadline is approaching to sign up for federal transportation reimbursement. Farmers in states with high transportation costs qualify for the money, designed to even costs of getting food to market.
-
Officials from the State and NASA are leading a workshop in Anchorage to talk about the potential for airship transportation in Alaska.
-
The old slogan “Alaska – North to the Future” was once considered wishful thinking, but now it’s coming true.
-
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.
-
Right now it's an idea and a process of negotiation between those who want to build and design a new ferry and state transportation officials. Local preference is definitely a factor here.