-
The amount of oil that was released is unknown at this time, but crews under contract with Alyeska have corralled a 30-foot by 30-foot area of oily water and are attempting a cleanup.
-
In the legislative session that begins in January, members of the House and Senate will face several high priority issues. But at the top will be whether to change the state’s oil tax structure in hopes of encouraging more new production.
-
The State Department of Natural Resources top priority is increasing the amount of oil moved by the Trans-Alaska Pipeline.
-
State Intervenes in Pebble Mine Case, Murkowski Unaware for Months of Aide’s Plea Deal, Airport Safety Project to Resume Following FAA Reauthorization, Boycott, Protests Continue Outside of Hilton Anchorage, and more...
-
Tuesday, State Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan told the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce the Parnell administration wants to get throughput on the Trans Alaska Pipeline up to a million barrels a day within a decade.
-
Governor Parnell announced plans on Thursday to aggressively push oil development on state lands and waters including areas next to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska.