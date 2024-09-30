-
In Alaska, dogs can be team members with mushers and also with hunters, using their abilities to extend our own. But first, someone has to let the animals know how to do those jobs. Judging by the dogs we've seen around Anchorage, many of us are not very good at training-- but our guests on the next show are. They work with upland hunting dogs and sled dogs to create an effective dog/human team.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, March 01, at 2 & 8 p.m. We're excited that we got to sit down with the guests on this week’s Outdoor Explorer to learn about the strange, circular ocean currents swirling around the North Pacific. These currents sometimes carry Asian debris to Alaska shores and, as we’ll hear, bring pieces of Alaska shipwrecks to Hawaii. We have a serious beachcomber and an oceanographer who used this information to change our view of how the ocean’s work.LISTEN HERE
Law enforcement officers from across the state have spent the past two days in a training on the use of deadly force. The workshop comes after two deadly, high-profile suspect shootings by Anchorage Police officers in 2012. As KSKA's Daysha Eaton reports, the training is focused on science.
Wondering how Anchorage youth are spending their summers? Listen to ATY andTBA talk about how they are providing excellent training for young actors and technicians and also what shows they have planned this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday 7/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
There's a fresh breeze blowing in Seward, and this time it's turning the blades on a new wind turbine on the campus of the state's vocational training school.
A series of Pacific Air Forces direct training exercises is happening in the air space over that stretches from Fairbanks to Delta. Red Flag –Alaska began…
Grounded Landing Craft near Kodiak will Float Soon. Rural Residents Struggle with Low King Returns on the Yukon. King Salmon Restrictions for Kenai, Kasilof Rivers. Alaska Will Collect Millions from Federal Grant Program. Escaped Bear Found Shot to Death. Polar Bear Researcher Wins Prestigious Conservation Award. Red Flag Training Gets Underway at Eielson. Redistricting Plan Back in Court. Lawmakers Discuss Issues with Redistricting Plan. Rural Students Share Thoughts on City Life
A concept based on an Alaskan program to make dental care more accessible is gaining support across the nation.
Military officials have revised a set of proposals to expand airspace used for training exercises and lengthen the time those exercises take place in several areas around the Interior.