U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is taking a train ride in Alaska on Tuesday. The Secretary will ride the Alaska Railroad to the Spencer Glacier from Anchorage, stop at Girdwood for a meeting about safety concerns on the Seward Highway, and then on to the whistle stop at the glacier.
Remote homes and cabins are a mainstay of life in the 49th state. Hearty Alaskans don’t consider it a burden to build on a property that’s only accessible by float plane, boat or snowmachine. And then there’s the train.
Police report that the individual was lying on the tracks in the Old Steese retail area Tuesday.
There’s concern that big dollar funding for the Tanana River bridge at Salcha will cost Fairbanks money for other transportation projects.