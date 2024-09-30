-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guests are Jeff Landfield and Paxson Woelber from The Alaska Landmine. The two journalists have reported extensively on disputed access to public lands in Anchorage. Our conversation focused on the history and battle for access to Chugach State Park from the Stewart Trail.
Youth Employment in Parks offers Anchorage High Schoolers the opportunity to work on trails and parks in Anchorage. Host Paul Twardock visits a trail crew at University Lake to learn about the program
Do you like mountain biking? If so, you’ll want to join Adam Varrier, your host for this Outdoor Explorer, where we’ll be speaking with the president of Singletrack Advocates, Lee Bolling. We’ll talk about all the best riding spots in town, and how they got to be there.
Trails are one of the primary infrastructures in the outdoors. They lead us to destinations or arean end unto themselves. Trails provide opportunity for observing nature, getting exercise, and relaxation. Trail building in Alaska has come a long way since people went straight up the fall line. On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we will discuss the summer of 2021 trail building projects and how to get involved.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, Lisa will be joined by Alaska Trails board secretary Chris Beck, former Governor Tony Knowles,and videographer Max Romey. They are all part of an effort to develop the Alaska Long Trail, an endeavor that would add Alaska to the list of epic thru hikes such as the Pacific Crest Trail and the Appalachian Trail.
In this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be joined by Sheryl Mohwinkel, Melinda Greig and Jenny Kimball, open water long distance swimmers. This summer they swam the Nancy Lake Canoe Trail System, becoming possibly the first people to swim the traditional canoe route. Their future swimming adventures in Alaska are even more ambitious.
The Chugach Mountains behind Anchorage might be as familiar as your bedroom wall, but they’re still big, rugged peaks with plenty of hard miles in them. Our guests on the next Outdoor Explorer have done those miles. We'll talk with mountain runners who have completed the 12-peak challenge, an incredible ultra-marathon that links a dozen summits in the front range on a single very long day. We'll also hear some personal stories about the local trails we cherish so much.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 9, at 2:00 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we're revisiting an episode that was dedicated to our city’s centennial. We’ll hear stories of how we built the greenbelts, bike and ski trails that are now the defining characteristics of Anchorage. Each of our three guests played a part in providing us with the spaces to get out, enjoy nature, and safely get to work or just some exercise. This episode first aired in June of 2015.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska is known for trail sports, from backpacking to sled dog racing, that began as practical means of transportation. That’s happening again. More and more people are using bikes and feet to get to work, even in Anchorage, with our car-oriented urban design.LISTEN HERE
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our topic is single-track mountain biking. Have you biked the single track trails at Kincaid? It has become huge in Anchorage with the construction of these narrow trails through the woods on the Hillside and at Kincaid, with lots of sudden hills and tight turns. Charles Wohlforth hosts two guests who volunteered to create the trails and ride them everyday.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now