Trails are one of the primary infrastructures in the outdoors. They lead us to destinations or arean end unto themselves. Trails provide opportunity for observing nature, getting exercise, and relaxation. Trail building in Alaska has come a long way since people went straight up the fall line. On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we will discuss the summer of 2021 trail building projects and how to get involved.
KSKA Tuesday, March. 6 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This show is all about the Iditarod National Historic Trail. This isn't your average Iditarod dog mushing show though, this is also a celebration. 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the national trail system, which includes the Iditarod trail. The Iditarod Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System and the only Congressionally-designated National Historic Trail in Alaska.
The Iditarod Trail was once a way to reach mining communities. Most of that is long gone, but economic activity has been returning to the trail in recent years. A mining road will be used to replace a dangerous set of switchbacks this year, and that could be just the beginning.
Somebody dumped a drum of waste oil into a pond near the Crescent Creek trail off the Sterling Highway.