On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll have a conversation about regenerative tourism. It’s a concept that has been around for a while but is gaining traction around the world, driven by indigenous communities and other protectors of our wild spaces. Our guests, Mary Goddard, Lee Hart, Sarah Leonard are out to make Alaska the world leader in regenerative tourism.
Business owners, workers and communities reliant on tourism are facing another summer without cruise ships. Will the latest federal relief package be enough to keep them afloat until next season?
Alaska tour company hopes for rebound in Chinese tourism2019 was a record year for Chinese and mandarin-language tourists in Alaska, with roughly…
This week's show is a deep dive into Alaska's unique big-mountian tourism industry. Forest Wagner, assistant professor of outdoor studies at the University of Alaska Southeast, reflects on his 12 years of teaching in the backcountry and discusses his findings from interviewing big-mountain guides and their clients.Thanks for listening!
Rockwell Kent was one of the most important artists to picture Alaska. And the legendary winter he spent with his son on Fox Island, in Resurrection Bay, happened 100 years ago. On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by an expert on those events, and on Kent’s colorful life in general, to learn about landmarks in fine art and writing about nature that were created right here.Thanks for listening!
No where else but Alaska do you get the opportunity to catch world class salmon. Eight of the ten top ten world class salmon that are caught on rod and reel come from the Kenai River. This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to Ricky Gease, executive director Kenai River Sportfishing Association talk about the economic impacts, management and future of sport fishing in Alaska.KSKA: Thursday 6/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
President Obama has appointed an Alaskan to an advisory board for U.S. Travel and Tourism. He chose the CEO of Alaska Wildland Adventures. The appointment is part of a push to boost the tourism economy.
Norwegian Cruise Line says it will sail another ship in Alaska waters. Company officials this week announced plans to return the Norwegian Sun to northern service two seasons from now. It last sailed here in 2009.
Sitka’s home-grown cruise company has wrapped up its first season. And it’s already planning to expand, with sailings to southern Southeast starting next year. Several other small lines also plan to increase capacity in 2012.
It’s the heart of the tourist season, but for one tiny Alaska community it’s not happening…again. Eagle, the gold rush city on the Alaska Canada border, is in its second summer of a tourism drought.