tour

  • News
    USS Anchorage: Tours and More
    Daysha Eaton
    The USS Anchorage arrived in it's namesake city, yesterday (Wednesday). Several events are taking place leading up to a commissioning ceremony for the ship on Saturday.Listen Now.
  • News
    Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000
    Associated Press
    The state has paid more than $91,600 in expenses for lawmakers who attended a recent policy tour in Norway.
  • Programs
    Alaska’s New Crime Lab
    Kristin Spack
    Double click photo for captions or to enlarge.Monday, Aug. 22 @ 1:00 pm & Saturday Aug. 27 at 6:30 pmThe Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory is located in Anchorage, but its mission is to serve police departments and trooper stations across the state. On A Closer Look, KSKA’ s Len Anderson takes us on an audio tour of the new state Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory under construction and set for completion in June, 2012.
  • News
    Chefs Tour Alaska to Spread Alaska Seafood Market
    Melati Kaye
    In an effort to diversify Alaskan seafood’s marketing base to include countries other than Japan, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is running a two week tour of the state for chefs!
  • News
    Gov. Palin Continues Last Tour of State
    Pat Yack
    Gov. Sarah Palin is touring the state in her final days in office. In the last few weeks, she's visited Kotzebue and Fairbanks to sign legislative bills.…