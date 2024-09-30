Tony Gorman

-
One of the longest-human operated weather stations in the state will switch to an automated system at the end of the month. Since World War II, someone has manned the Whittier weather station.
-
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
-
The new Commander of the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Office in Valdez was part of the team that investigated the sinking of the Fishing Vessel Alaska Ranger.
-
Forest fire teams continue to battle a wildfire 15 miles northwest of Fairbanks while bracing for additional blazes in the dry Alaska interior. The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center says the Hastings Fire has burned more than 5,800 acres between the Chatanika River and Washington Creek west of the Elliott Highway.
-
Fuel Prices to Rise in Bethel, Lawmakers Scramble as Coastal Management Program Begins Shutdown, Washington DC Turns Attention to Alaska’s Other Minerals, an Iditarod Veteran Missing in Talkeetna, and more...
-
Crews are also fighting a wildfire in Wrangell-Saint Elias National Park that has already scorched 800 to 1000 acres. The fire is located near the Gilahina trestle 20 miles west of McCarthy.
-
If you were looking for a race besides the Indy 500 over Memorial Day weekend, then Prince William Sound was the place to go. Various athletes spent their weekend competing in the first-ever Valdez Summit to Sound Challenge.
-
Fire North of Fairbanks Draws Big Response, Top VA Official Visits Rural Alaska, Petersburg Coast Guard Commander Temporarily Relieved of Duty, Court Issues Final Judgement on Reinstating Roadless Protections, and more...