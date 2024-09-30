-
Forest Service: No link between Tongass workers detail to South Dakota and Trump’s Mount Rushmore July 4 fireworksOne watchdog group believes that two dozen volunteers were sent from the Tongass National Forest to the Black Hills in order to help out with a controversial Trump plan to bring fireworks to Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July.
A storm that slammed into Sitka in mid-November made news at the time for its sudden violence, sinking two boats at their moorings in the harbor, as well as damaging the harbors themselves.
Besides visiting the Tongass in Southeast, the head of the U.S. Forest Service and National Resource Conservation Service – Harris Sherman – also spent three days in Western Alaska.
Tuesday, the Forest Service OK’d exploratory drilling at two Southeast Alaska mine sites.The work will be done in roadless areas of the Tongass National Forest. That means they needed approval from agency Chief Tom Tidwell.
The Juneau Chamber of Commerce, First Things First Alaska Foundation and 12 other Southeast businesses and organizations will join in the state’s lawsuit against a federal rule that prevents road construction in certain areas of the Tongass National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service has been told by a federal appeals court that it hasn't done enough study to justify four timber sales in the Tongass National Forest. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that their analysis must better analyze deer habitat and assure a habitat for the wolves that prey on those deer.
Wednesday is mark-up time for the bill allowing Tongass National Forest land selections by the Sealaska Native corporation in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.