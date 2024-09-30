Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TOA

  • News
    Nonprofits
    Eric Bork
    Alaska has a lot of nonprofit organizations that do a lot of good work. Community groups, social service organizations, advocacy groups. Alaskans are supportive and contribute a lot of money, but many nonprofits are struggling financially. The needs are there, but what’s the future for Alaska’s nonprofits? LISTEN HERE
  • Talk of Alaska
    The Alaska Food Challenge
    Steve Heimel
    Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00amIs it possible? Is it desirable? A group of Alaskans has pledged to eat only food from Alaska for a year.
  • Talk of Alaska
    Is it Time for a New Treaty with Alaska Natives?
    Josh Edge
    Once again we are hearing calls to change the 40-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The corporations formed under the Act have become major players in the state’s economy, and with their partnerships they are spreading around the world.