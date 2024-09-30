-
Alaska has a lot of nonprofit organizations that do a lot of good work. Community groups, social service organizations, advocacy groups. Alaskans are supportive and contribute a lot of money, but many nonprofits are struggling financially. The needs are there, but what’s the future for Alaska’s nonprofits? LISTEN HERE
Tuesday, June 28 at 10:00amIs it possible? Is it desirable? A group of Alaskans has pledged to eat only food from Alaska for a year.
Once again we are hearing calls to change the 40-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The corporations formed under the Act have become major players in the state’s economy, and with their partnerships they are spreading around the world.