-
A group of people in Juneau spend an hour every Monday practicing Tlingit. They bring dictionaries and flashcards, look at handouts and do language exercises. But this isn’t a class.Download Audio
-
Tlingit elder and original Sealaska Native Corporation board member Clarence Jackson passed away Thursday at the age of 78. He’s being remembered for his contributions to the Native land claims movement, and for being an ambassador for Tlingit culture in both the business world and his personal life.
-
Trial Begins for Men Accused of Torturing, Killing Hooper Bay Man, Coast Guard Intercepts Vessel Suspected of Illegal Drift Netting, Rare Earth Meeting Draws Large Crowd, Mat-Su Elections Take Place October 4, Alaska Delegation Asks for Eielson Fines to be Dropped, NANA Announces Shareholder Dividend, Tlingit, Haida Get Federal Funds to Expand Tribal Court, Road, Line Work Starts at Reynolds Creek Hydroproject, AK: Music Education, 300: Whittier and Koyukuk
-
A bill just heard by a Congressional committee would allow Tlingits from Hoonah to harvest seagull eggs in Glacier Bay. It would resume a tradition that ended when the former Native homeland became a national park. But it faces opposition from a nationwide environmental group.
-
July 25, 2011 - July 29, 2011Here are some stories you may have missed this week: Para-Cycle Race Under Way in Ester, Language Tool Teaches Tlingit Alphabet, ‘Open Projector Night’ Draws Filmmakers and Fans, Pioneers Make Innovative Use of Fish Waste, This Week on AK: Yard Sales
-
The Tlingit language includes 50 letters, including some sounds that are not found in other languages.
-
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
-
The government of British Columbia has signed an agreement with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation that will avert future litigation over resource development at the Tulsequah Chief mine in the Taku River watershed, a transboundary river that flows out near Juneau.
-
The Sealaska Heritage Institute Cultural Center planned for downtown Juneau will be named for the Reverend Doctor Walter Soboleff.Institute president Rosita Worl made the announcement Saturday during memorial services for Soboleff. Fundraising is underway for the Southeast Alaska Native cultural and visitors’ facility, to be built adjacent to Sealaska Regional Native Corporation headquarters.
-
Memorial services for the Reverend Doctor Walter Soboleff will be carried live on statewide television Saturday.Beginning at 2 p.m., Doctor Soboleff will be remembered at a Grand Camp Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood service followed by a community memorial.