KSKA: Friday, April 29 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre is currently presenting the thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin and like with all thrillers, it's hard to talk about without giving away too much. But David Eaton (Sydney Bruhl), Julie Anderson (Myra Bruhl) and Jordan Knudsen (Helga) manage to keep the conversation very much alive this week as they come by Stage Talk. Deathtrap performs Thursdays through Sundays through May 15th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO

