The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.Thanks for listening!
Monday, November 20, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The decision to take your child to counseling is a difficult one and just getting a teen to go to the first appointment can be a daunting task. How do you find a good therapist? What questions should you ask? How can you tell if it’s working or if you are just wasting time and money? These and many other questions are common for parents who are often desperate to find some answers to why their child might be struggling. On the next program co-host Prentiss Pemberton welcomes clinical therapists Maureen Young and Krista Pemberton, for an informative conversation about child and adolescent therapy.LISTEN NOW
Oxygen is normally needed by all tissues of our body, but at times of disease it may be critically important to provide higher than normal amounts of oxygen to our blood or injured tissues. Hyperbaric oxygen treatment can accomplish this task. Learn more from Line One guest, Dr. Robert Sanders from the American Hyperbaric Center Anchorage.KSKA: Monday 11/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm