A fishing guide who left the state apparently also left his fishing clients in the lurch. Tom Murray, formerly of Cooper Landing, has been charged with theft and fraud after his business, Wise Guide Outfitters, sold fishing trips over the internet that allegedly didn't happen. Murray is also accused of running out on his debts in town.
A Palmer grand jury has indicted nine people in relation to the theft of 38 handguns from a Wasilla store. Alaska State Trooper spokeswoman Beth Ipsen, says the nine, ranging in age from 30 years to a juvenile of 16, have a collective total of 72 felony charges against them.
A man whose camping gear was stolen while he was in a remote bay near Sitka says the crime was much more than a simple theft. And friends are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
A man in an unusual case of identity theft was sentenced in federal court in Anchorage Thursday. Rafael Mora-Lopez had lived in Anchorage for more than two decades as Rafael Alberto Espinoza.
Oregon-based rock band Portugal. The Man has lost all of its equipment after its touring van and trailer were stolen from a Chicago parking lot.
ConocoPhillips Extends Natural Gas Plant Operations Until October, Jack-Up Rig in Kachemak Bay May Violate Federal Law, Legislators Expect Bill to Lower State Oil Taxes Next Session, Southcentral Moth Outbreak Devastates Berry Crops, and more...
A former director of the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission is scheduled for arraignment on fraud and theft charges. Teresa Judkins of Barrow, age 51, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the organization during a two-year period.
State House Still Mulling Over Coastal Management Program, Hoonah Gets Federal Funds for Broadband Internet, ACS Goes ‘4G’Crash Near Beluga Lake Kills Pilot, and more...