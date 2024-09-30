Who is The Light Brigade and what will they do at the Anchorage Museum on Sept. 21, the Fall Equinox? Hint: Defy gravity on the facade of a glittering building. Find out more when a Light Brigade member, a museum director and an urban environment expert come together to explore how art can change the way we think about place.KSKA, Wednesday 9/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now

