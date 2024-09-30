Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
The Light Brigade

  • News
    Winter Solstice: 'Follow the Light' at Elderberry Park
    Recipe: Take vintage municipal holiday street decorations. Save them in storage for years. When the right moment comes, strip, weld, attach LED lights, compose music. Install. Happy birthday, Anchorage, and here's to the next 100 years. KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm and 9 pmListen Now:
  • News
    The Light Brigade strikes again
    Who is The Light Brigade and what will they do at the Anchorage Museum on Sept. 21, the Fall Equinox? Hint: Defy gravity on the facade of a glittering building. Find out more when a Light Brigade member, a museum director and an urban environment expert come together to explore how art can change the way we think about place.KSKA, Wednesday 9/11 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now