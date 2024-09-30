-
Monday, August 15 @ 2:00 pmDid you know that breast feeding has been shown to protect babies from developing allergies? It's also been shown to reduce the risk of developing certain types of cancers for the mother. Dr. Thad Woodard will talk about lactation and breast feeding with Dr. Karin Caldwell on the next Line One - Your Health Connection.
Monday, July 18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmAs more facts become available about skin cancer, more questions pop-up. What are the types of skin cancer? Who is at risk? What are the treatments available?
Monday, July 11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmParenting an adolescent can be challenging in terms of communication. Licensced clinical social worker Richard Steinzeig is our in-studio guest this week on Line One, and we'll be talking about how temperaments differ between male and female teenagers, how social media affects parenting teenagers, and the top ten parenting traps.
Monday June 20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmHave you ever heard the Stone Soup fable about a hungry stranger who teaches a village the power of sharing and collaboration? Taking their inspiration, and name, from this story, the Stone Soup Group works to provided assistance and support to families of children with special needs.