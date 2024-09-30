-
Loosely based on the Enron scandal in 2001, but focused on the individual people who were affected by corporate greed of the time, Spikes is the latest play by Anchorage playwright Schatzie Schaefers and is being produced by RKP Productions. Schaefers, along with director Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play as well as how they collaborated to bring it to fruition. Spikes performs at Cyrano's Theatre CompanyApril 13-29.Thanks for listening!KSKA: Friday, April 13 at 2:45pm
Join Director Don Gomes and Actor Sarah Weaver as they talk about Anchorage Community Theatre putting on a play about a group trying their "bless their little hearts" best to put on a Christmas pageant. The results are almost disasterous. For the poor souls in Jones, Hope and Wootens' Christmas Belles, that is. Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear details about ACT's latest offering running until December 21st.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 12, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Summertime is the perfect time for a...barbecu? It is if it is a Texas take-off of one of Richard Wagner's classic opera's, Der Ring des Nibelungen called Das Barbecu. Seems the good folks who like opera also like to have a little fun and so Jim Luigs and Scott Warrender decided to write a musical that features characters from Wagner's classic tale but set in Texas. Confusing? Then listen this week to Stage Talk as director Regina MacDonald and actor Tiffany Chancey stop by to talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering which opens July 17th and runs through August 24th.KSKA: Friday, July 11, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
The man listed by Anchorage police as a “person of interest” in the abduction of 18-year-old Anchorage barista Samantha Koenig has been arraigned in federal court in Anchorage on a fraud charge.
State Legislative Committees today (Monday) began looking at the steps needed to cut back on the cost of prisons at the same time as maintaining a “tough-on-crime” reputation. The House and Senate Finance Subcommittees on Corrections heard of strategies in other states – most predominantly Texas, where state Representative Jerry Madden recalled how he was part of a bipartisan approach to prison reform.
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.