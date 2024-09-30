-
Prentiss Pemberton hosts a conversation about the pros and cons of allowing cellphones in middle schools with one of the producers of the film Screenagers. They will also take a look at an initiative that promotes cell phone free learning environments, and will discuss the results experienced by schools that have already taken this step for their students.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Electronics, the internet, smartphones, and social media have changed the landscape for teens and added a new dimension for parents of today’s tech savvy teens. Join Host Prentiss Pemberton and award winning documentary filmmaker, Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss her latest groundbreaking film SCREENAGERS.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, November 28, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The new frontiers in parenting, are cell phones, the internet, and social media. Navigating this challenge is complex and often frustrating for parents. We will look at the impact that the smartphone, and internet explosion, has had on our children and families and the challenges they present to us as parents.LISTEN NOW
-
Looking for love, companionship and a life partner means dating - for better or for worse. So this time on Kids These Days! we're exploring what happens when mom or dad start dating again after a divorce or death of a spouse, and we'll also turn an eye to teens and dating - how are the kids these days doing relationships (or not). Plus, Susie Carter, founder of Alaskan Men magazine offers her best advice from 25 years of matchmaking. KSKA: Tuesday, 5/29 @ 2p & 7p
-
Preparing for college can be an entire family affair, not to mention the teachers and counselors who all pull together to help a young person get ready to succeed in higher education. This time on KTD we're talking about what it takes to get to university - and once accepted - how to do one's best during those college years. For this conversation we check in with advisors from two of Alaska's higher learning institutions: University of Alaska, Anchorage and Alaska Pacific University. KSKA: Tuesday 5/1 @ 2p & 7p
-
Sleep: we need it like the air we breathe - to function, think and stay in the best mental and physical shape possible - but what happens to people of all ages when we don't get enough? We'll speak with the experts about how to maximize the Zzzzz's and we'll learn about the adverse effects of a lack of sleep. Dr. Robert Lada, head of Providence Sleep Center, and Karen McBride a school nurse who's spent years spreading the good sleep message to students are our guests.KSKA: Tuesday, 11/8 at 2pm and 7pm
-
On this episode (our 50th!) we're exploring the education of Alaska's brightest youth. Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio to discuss how gifted and talented kids are identified, tested and educated are Peter Ljubicich, director of the Anchorage School District's Gifted Program; Annie Bill, director of the Mat-Su Borough's Talented and Gifted Program; and Susan Dulong Langley of the Nat'l Association for Gifted Children in Massachusetts. Plus - Dr. Carol Dweck says don't tell kids they're smart; minorities in G&T; a teen tells us why he's proud to be a "nerd". KSKA: Tuesday 10/18 at 2pm and 7pm
-
Young artists abound in the 49th state and next time on Kids These Days! we're celebrating the singing, painting, acting, sculpting, poetry-slamming, music-making, writing, dancing lot of them! Throughout the hour we'll meet a few of Alaska's talented young people while our guests, Annie Calkins and Suzie Gaffney from the Alaska Arts Education Consortium, fill us in on the state of the arts in our state.KSKA: Tuesday 9/27 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Are today's young women under so much pressure to be beautiful, to succeed at school and sports and to be sweet and nice that they are becoming depressed earlier in life? One new book thinks so. "The Triple Bind: Saving Our Teen Girls from Today's Pressures" presents an interesting look at how the pressure on young girls can take a nasty toll. So, where's the balance and what can be done?KSKA: Tuesday 9/13 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Boys will be boys - but why exactly? We ask what makes adolescent boys 11-14 unique and what changes are their bodies - and their minds - going through at this developmental stage? Do boys and girls really learn differently? And what is necessary to help a boy become a good man? Michael Gurian author of "The Minds of Boys" is our guest.KSKA: Tuesday 9/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm