teen brain

  • Line One
    SCREENAGERS - Growing up in the digital age
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Monday, April 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Electronics, the internet, smartphones, and social media have changed the landscape for teens and added a new dimension for parents of today’s tech savvy teens. Join Host Prentiss Pemberton and award winning documentary filmmaker, Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss her latest groundbreaking film SCREENAGERS.LISTEN HERE
  • Line One
    Teen- Smart Phones, The Internet, and Social Media
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Monday, November 28, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The new frontiers in parenting, are cell phones, the internet, and social media. Navigating this challenge is complex and often frustrating for parents. We will look at the impact that the smartphone, and internet explosion, has had on our children and families and the challenges they present to us as parents.LISTEN NOW
  • Inside the Teenage Brain
    Sarah Gonzales
    New technologies are giving us an unprecendented view of the inner-workings of our brains. So this time on Kids These Days!, we're talking about brain development during a child's teenage years. Adolescent development expert and author, Dr. Laurence Steinberg & UAA's Dr. John Petraitis join us to discuss how your teen's odd or risky behavior could be explained by normal adolescent brain development. Plus, motivational expert to the teens, Josh Shipp aka 'The Teen Whisperer' and a new Dr. KTD. KSKA: Tuesday, 6/5 @ 2p & 7p