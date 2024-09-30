-
Every five-to-seven years, the Ted Stevens International Airport releases a master plan detailing upcoming changes at Alaska’s busiest air hub. The latest variation of the plan was released Monday, allowing the airport to qualify for federal funding. While there are a lot of hypotheticals in the document, it makes one thing fairly clear: As Alaska grows and as more visitors come to the state, the airport will have to adapt to increased traffic.Download Audio
Cargo shipments in and out of Anchorage's Ted Stevens International Airport are down, and that's not helping much as the city deals with a budget…