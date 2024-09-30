Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Ted Stevens International Airport

    Possible Growth at Ted Stevens Airport Has Some Concerned
    Joaquin Palomino
    Every five-to-seven years, the Ted Stevens International Airport releases a master plan detailing upcoming changes at Alaska’s busiest air hub. The latest variation of the plan was released Monday, allowing the airport to qualify for federal funding. While there are a lot of hypotheticals in the document, it makes one thing fairly clear: As Alaska grows and as more visitors come to the state, the airport will have to adapt to increased traffic.Download Audio
    Ted Stevens Anchorage Int'l Airport master plan: the next 20 years
    The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport master plan is coming in for a landing. It's time to get your questions answered and offer airport planners the feedback they need. Airport director John Parrott and project manager Evan Pfahler join us.KSKA: Wednesday, 10/30 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pmListen Now
  • Cargo Shipments to Anchorage Falling
    Pat Yack
    Cargo shipments in and out of Anchorage's Ted Stevens International Airport are down, and that's not helping much as the city deals with a budget…