The stories up for discussion this week are: the report on prosecutors’ conduct in the Ted Stevens case; the state’s oil tax debate; redistricting; Senate votes down measure to open ANWR; in-state gas line; the Anchorage mayoral race.KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 3/16 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 5:00pm
Federal prosecutors who tried US Senator Ted Stevens in 2008 have lost an appeal against a contempt of court citation.
A special independent investigator who probed into misconduct by prosecutors in the case of the late Alaska Senator Ted Stevens says they should not face criminal charges. Despite that the investigator found widespread concealment of evidence that could have helped Stevens mount his defense.
A family member has confirmed that former state Senator Ben Stevens has been told he will not face federal corruption charges. Stevens was named as a bribe recipient in testimony by VECO owner Bill Allen.
