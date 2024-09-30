Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Technology

  • Alaska Insight
    Alaskans address violence against Asian Americans and racial bias in tech | Alaska Insight
    Lori Townsend
    Racial bias permeates government policy and justice systems. It's also ubiquitous in the technology that we engage with on a daily basis.
  • Line One
    Tech and our kids- The science behind the noise.
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Cell phone free middle schools was the last topic on Line One-Your Health Connection. This week, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton builds on that conversation with a closer look at the evidence that points to “immersive technology” use as the #1 threat to our kids physical and mental health. Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Teens and Technology
    Shelly Wozniak
    Today's teenagers interact with an increasing amount of technology in their lives. Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Delaney Ruston, the…
  • Programs
    Scene Design and Technology
    Steven Hunt
    This week on Stage Talk, we turn our attention to the world of Scene Design and Technology to give our listeners literally a "tour backstage". Tune in to meet two of Anchorage's busiest designers and technicians Dan Carlgren and Brian Saylor as they talk about how they first got involved in the art, what they've done, and their own personal and professional approaches to creating the physical world of a play. Carlgren is currently the Faculty Scenic Designer, Projection Designer and Technical Director for UAA Department of Theatre and Dance and Saylor designs and builds for several theatres in town including Anchorage Community Theatre and Cyrano's Theatre Company.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security
    Kristin Spack
    How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    The Brave New World of Electronics Addiction
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Are you or someone you know addicted to your cell phone? The internet? A video game? Facebook? How do you know? Monday’s Line One program addresses the evidence for and consequences of addiction to new technologies.KSKA: Monday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jay Barrett
    Jay Barrett
    Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, the makers of Frankenfish push back against their detractors; changes are afoot at the University of Alaska's Fisheries Technology Center, and which gear group whine the most.