Racial bias permeates government policy and justice systems. It's also ubiquitous in the technology that we engage with on a daily basis.
Cell phone free middle schools was the last topic on Line One-Your Health Connection. This week, Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton builds on that conversation with a closer look at the evidence that points to “immersive technology” use as the #1 threat to our kids physical and mental health. Thanks for listening!
Today's teenagers interact with an increasing amount of technology in their lives. Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Delaney Ruston, the…
This week on Stage Talk, we turn our attention to the world of Scene Design and Technology to give our listeners literally a "tour backstage". Tune in to meet two of Anchorage's busiest designers and technicians Dan Carlgren and Brian Saylor as they talk about how they first got involved in the art, what they've done, and their own personal and professional approaches to creating the physical world of a play. Carlgren is currently the Faculty Scenic Designer, Projection Designer and Technical Director for UAA Department of Theatre and Dance and Saylor designs and builds for several theatres in town including Anchorage Community Theatre and Cyrano's Theatre Company.Thanks for listening!
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Are you or someone you know addicted to your cell phone? The internet? A video game? Facebook? How do you know? Monday’s Line One program addresses the evidence for and consequences of addiction to new technologies.KSKA: Monday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, the makers of Frankenfish push back against their detractors; changes are afoot at the University of Alaska's Fisheries Technology Center, and which gear group whine the most.