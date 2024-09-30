-
Co-founders and directors of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival (currently in residence at Alaska Pacific University) Christine Harada Liand Nathaniel Piercetake time from their busy teaching and performing schedule to drop by the studio to let us know about this exciting and relatively new music fest.KSKA: Friday, August 14, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
https://youtu.be/2TsokOd9MyMA huge proportion of Alaska is covered with ice. A lot more than has towns and cities or anything man made on it. That’s a lot of country to explore, and its truly beautiful, like another world. On the next Outdoor Explorer the topic is glacier travel. We’ll be talking with a guide who takes newbies on glacier treks, a photographer who specializes in glacier journeys, and a glaciologist who goes to work on glaciers, and knows how they’re made. KSKA: Thursday 6/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbc95c0000On this Outdoor Explorer we’ll talk about the outdoors as a social space. Some folks think that groups are the best way to experience natural places, to hike, ski, climb or bird. They’ve set up ways to get together and meet new people while exploring and learning. Have you ever thought about finding new friends for an outdoor adventure? Learn how.KSKA: Thursday 3/28 at 2:00 pm and 10:00 pm
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Bristol Bay Native Corporation is running a video contest. It’s called, ‘Day in our Bay’. They’re giving away video cameras and teaching people how to use them.
Educators in Alaska now have a new tool available to teach science with a specific focus on Alaska.
Alaska schools are getting ready to open later this month, but are all children ready to start learning? Two Anchorage area organizations are helping…