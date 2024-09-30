-
After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget that cuts $23 million and 200 positions on Thursday night. More than a dozen people testified. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.
Whether you graduated last week or 30 years ago, chances are that there was a standout teacher at some point in your school career. Perhaps they had a unique teaching style. Maybe they took extra time or showed you special kindness. Or, they may have seen the potential in you earlier than anyone else. So on this program we celebrate and appreciate those educators who have made us all better people as a result of their work. We're joined by special guests Anchorage School District Superintendent, Carol Comeau, and two previous Alaska Teachers of the Year, Lorrie Heagy and Patricia Truman.KSKA: Tuesday 5/22 @ 2pm & 7pm
Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmSummer vacation is coming to an end and with kids K-12 returning to the classroom it means the whole family will be readjusting daily routines. We're talking about establishing good schedules for: sleeping, eating, homework, after-school activities, weekend chores, family time, sports or music practice, church and of course, getting to school on time. Whew!
Educators in Alaska now have a new tool available to teach science with a specific focus on Alaska.