Parties on both sides of the Fairbanks teacher contract dispute will likely employ a private mediator to jump start stalled negotiations, and expedite a…
A former Anchorage high school choir instructor will serve 13 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of sexually abusing a minor.
A family of four that survived a plane crash near McGrath will get financial help. NEA-Alaska president Barb Angaiak says a Wells Fargo account has been set up to take donations to help Don and Rosemary Evans, and their two young children.
After more than three decades with the Anchorage School District, Superintendent Carol Comeau is retiring. That is, after one more year. KSKA's Len Anderson attended yesterday's announcement.