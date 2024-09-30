-
Wondering how Anchorage youth are spending their summers? Listen to ATY andTBA talk about how they are providing excellent training for young actors and technicians and also what shows they have planned this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday 7/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
This week on Stage Talk, director Shane Mitchell and Erin Dagon Mitchell who plays "Bunny" talk about TBA's upcoming production of the family musical, Babes in Arms.KSKA: Friday 4/27 at 2:45 pm
This week on Stage Talk, host Jean Paal chats with Shane Mitchell and Billy Worthy about TBA's two upcoming Halloween productions. For the little ones, Frankie Stein Junior takes science fair projects to new heights. Dracula audiences on the other hand can expect a good scare with lots biting, blood and fangs. The original Dracula script was written by director, Shane Mitchell.KSKA: Friday 10/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm