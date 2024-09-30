This week on Stage Talk, host Jean Paal chats with Shane Mitchell and Billy Worthy about TBA's two upcoming Halloween productions. For the little ones, Frankie Stein Junior takes science fair projects to new heights. Dracula audiences on the other hand can expect a good scare with lots biting, blood and fangs. The original Dracula script was written by director, Shane Mitchell.KSKA: Friday 10/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

