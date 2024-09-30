Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    The Costs of Alaska’s Economic Roller Coaster
    Ammon Swenson
    Join us for a panel discussion featuring representatives from various sectors of the business community discussing the ups and downs of the state’s economy and how we can fix it.Thanks for listening!
  • Talk of Alaska
    Taxes
    Eric Bork
    The nearly 500-page federal tax bill is now law, but what does it mean to you? Will it help or hurt your checkbook? When will you see a difference in your paycheck? How much will it change your tax return next year? And what don't you know about the new tax laws? Join us as we talk taxes on the next Talk of Alaska.LISTEN HERE