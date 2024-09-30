-
A citizen's task force on public hearings held it's first public meeting seeking input from the Anchorage community Tuesday night.
A state-sponsored economic development panel wants suggestions for creating new timber industry jobs.
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
The Juneau School Board is wrestling with a plan to institute mandatory, random drug-testing for high school students in athletics. A school district drug…