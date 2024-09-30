-
April is birch tree sap season in Southcentral Alaska. A season that is harder and harder to predict because of climate change. Alaska Public Media’s Lex…
This year’s Iditarod restart will be in Fairbanks for only the second time in the race’s 43-year history. Poor trail conditions prompted the move, and many some mushers are happy with the change. For businesses in the Susitna Valley, however, there will be a significant economic impact. Download Audio
There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.KSKA: Friday, July 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
The first of a series of scoping meetings for the proposed Susitna Watana hydroelectric dam took place in Anchorage Monday, kicking off the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s environmental impact analysis of the proposed 700-foot dam. Talkeetna is the first community downriver from the Dam, and some residents are wary of the impacts the $4.5 billion project could have on local river ecology.
The 31st annual Talkeetna Bachelor’s Auction had another full house when more than 240 ladies packed in to the Sheldon Arts hangar last weekend.
The Talkeetna Community Council voted to file a motion to intervene in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s permitting process for the proposed Susitna-Watana Dam.
Students at Talkeetna Elementary school are aiming to help set another world record tomorrow.
Tuesday’s election saw changes in communities across Alaska. In the tiny Susitna Valley town of Talkeetna, voters made a choice that could have repercussions far from the community.
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.