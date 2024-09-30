There's a lot of Theatre going on just up the road a piece in Talkeetna this summer. Nick Condon, Denali Arts Council's Director of Drama, has two shows coming up: the musical Schoolhouse Rock that features favorite songs like "Conjunction Junction" and "I'm Just a Bill" and an improv show called appropriately enough, Iditaprov. Schoolhouse Rock runs July 25, 26 and 27 at the Sheldon Community Arts Hangar.KSKA: Friday, July 4, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

Listen