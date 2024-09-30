-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb48c70000Sutton residents are looking forward to the opening of the town's new library. The project has attracted major funders, while the Matanuska Susitna Borough is on board as grants administrator. Despite excitement about the new library, bookworms in town have fond memories of the old one.
Residents opposed to the development of a coal mine near Sutton have filed a citizens’ complaint with the Department of Natural Resources.
The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
The state has received an application from Usibelli Coal for a permit renewal for the Wishbone Hill coal mine.
The state Department of Natural Resources has withdrawn a decision allowing a coal mine project to go forward near Sutton.
Study Shows Natural Gas Pipeline Could Deliver Directly to Anchorage, Pelican Struggles with Absent Fish Economy: Part One, DNR Withdraws Approval for Sutton Coal Mine, Backyard Chicken-Keeping Gains Momentum in Anchorage, and more...