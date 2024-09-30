Susitna-Watana Hydro Project

-
The Parnell administration and the Legislature on Monday presented details on two energy projects that will cost an estimated, combined $12 billion when they’re done – primarily for the railbelt and SouthCentral.
Richard Leo, with the Coalition for Susitna Dam Alternatives, says there are reasons to oppose the Susitna-Watana project – especially considering the speed with which the administration is getting to work on it.
