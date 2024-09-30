-
KSKA Tuesday, September 20 2016, at 2:00 p.m. On the next episode we’ll hear from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She shares with us the difficulties of taking on the responsibilities that go with being a member of the highest court in the country and the importance of having a diverse supreme court. Her question and answer session was hosted by the Alaska Bar Association and the questions were moderated by Judge Morgan Christen.LISTEN NOW
-
The Anchorage Assembly continued hearing testimony on two proposals about when to hold a vote whether a controversial labor ordinance should be overturned.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court vacated a major provision of the landmark Voting Rights Act on Tuesday morning. The Court did not invalidate the entire law, and Alaska’s Congressional delegation has mixed reactions.Download Audio
-
On Friday the Alaska Supreme court agreed with a lower court and upheld Alaska tribal government sovereignty. The attorney who argued the failed challenge says such tribal immunity doesn’t legally exist.
-
The Pebble Partnership has gone to the state Supreme Court in an effort to head off a ballot measure in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would reveal how people feel about mining that destroys salmon streams.
-
Tuesday, July 5 at 10:00amThe banner was not on school property, but the court said a principal at Juneau-Douglas High School had a right to tear it down.
-
Alaska's senators split their vote on Thursday sending Judge Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court. Senator Mark Begich (D) voted yes. Senator Lisa…
-
The first of several meetings with plaintiffs in the aftermath of last week's Supreme Court decision in the Exxon Valdez oil spill punitive damages case…
-
Yesterday's bear mauling of an Anchorage teenager has some people up in arms. But wildlife managers say they're not ready to shoot the bear, even if they…
-
Alaskans are responding with disbelief to the Supreme Court decision today that slashes the Exxon Valdez punitive damages award. We have reactions from…