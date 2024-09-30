-
The Anchorage School Board said good bye to Jim Browder and swore in a new Superintendent at their meeting Monday night. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this story.
Anchorage School Superintendent Jim Browder is speaking out publicly for the first time about his decision to look for other jobs. After just 8 months with the Anchorage School District, he announced Friday that he might be moving on.
The superintendent of the Anchorage School District used the early school board meeting Thursday to highlight security issues following the lock down Tuesday at Dimond High School.
As students finish their first day of classes of a new school year Wednesday afternoon, host Charles Wohlforth visits with the new superintendent of the Anchorage School District, Jim Browder, to learn about his plans for our kids and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 8/22 at 2:00 pm
The start of a new school year holds promise and challenge. Just north of Anchorage, the state's second largest school district - with 45 schools and 17,000 students - is gearing up. Dr. Deena Paramo starts her second year as superintendent, capping a long career at Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District that started as a middle school teacher. She joins host Kathleen McCoy in the studio to talk about 21st century education, her ambitions for the new year, and to field your questions. KSKA: Wednesday 8/1 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
The second of the two finalists hoping to succeed retiring Carol Comeau for the Anchorage School District’s superintendent position spent three day’s interviewing and visiting the city last week. During that time, Stephen Atwater met with the local press.
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
On this edition of A Closer Look KSKA presents a profile of the Anchorage School District as presented by its superintendent, Carol Comeau. The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce had invited Superintendent Comeau to describe the district's overall status and what influences were likely to impact the 2011-2012 school term.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 1:00 pm and Saturday 9/10 at 5:30 pm
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.