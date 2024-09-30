-
Monday, July 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On a dark day in 1977 Iris Bolton, and her husband Jack, lost their son Mitch to suicide at the age of 20. Since that tragic day, Iris has devoted her life to finding meaning from that loss through her career helping people recover from the devastation that suicide leaves behind. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Atlanta based therapist and suicidologist, Iris Bolton for a conversation about hope and healing after suicide.LISTEN HERE
Monday, April 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. Suicide is a complex and tragic event that leaves a wake of devastation for families and communities. With over 41,000 people a year dying by suicide it is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and Board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Kim Hancox, as they discuss Suicide Prevention.American Foundation for Suicide Preventio
Tele Aadsen recounts the recent Walk for Life in Sitka, an effort to bring awareness to the high rates of suicides in urban areas and Arctic villages. Read more.
Can you feel it, too? The days are getting lighter, the temps a little warmer and our cabin fevers are starting to break. Next time on KTD we're exploring what effect the springtime change of season has on the bodies and the minds of people of all ages. We'll talk camping, hiking and the outdoors with Babes in the Woods author, Jen Aist; we'll learn about sun and vitamin D from Dr. Matthew Benson and we'll ask: "Is there really a medical explanation behind spring fever?"KSKA: Tuesday, March 20 @ 2pm & 7pm
The future of a youth leadership and suicide prevention program is secure after a grant of $1.25 million was donated by the Teck Mining Company. The donation was made in the name of Iditarod Champion John Baker.
