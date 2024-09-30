-
Monday, July 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On a dark day in 1977 Iris Bolton, and her husband Jack, lost their son Mitch to suicide at the age of 20. Since that tragic day, Iris has devoted her life to finding meaning from that loss through her career helping people recover from the devastation that suicide leaves behind. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Atlanta based therapist and suicidologist, Iris Bolton for a conversation about hope and healing after suicide.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, April 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. Suicide is a complex and tragic event that leaves a wake of devastation for families and communities. With over 41,000 people a year dying by suicide it is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and Board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Kim Hancox, as they discuss Suicide Prevention.American Foundation for Suicide Preventio
-
Thousands travel from around the state to attend the Elders and Youth conference and the Alaska Federation of Natives convention every year. The week is considered by many as one of celebration — this year was different.Download Audio
-
Fairbanks playwright Anne Hanley's moving drama The Winter Bear about a young Alaskan Native's struggle with suicide and his relationship with real-life Sydney Huntington of Galena has been touring around the state and makes a stop this weekend at Alaska Pacific University's E. R. Brown Auditorium in Grant Hall. Anne, along with actors David Leslie (Wolf) and Cynthia Jones (Raven) stop by the studio this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 18, at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
RKP Productions in collaboration with Anchorage Community Theatre are bringing to the Alaska Pacific University E. R. Brown Auditorium (Grant Hall Theatre) the riviting drama of a mother and daughter dealing with the daughter's dramatic and impending decision in Marsha Norman's Pulitzer Prize winning play, 'night Mother. Producer Dick Reichman and Actor Tiffany Dennis, who plays Jessie in the play, drop by Stage Talk this week. 'night Mother opens November 7th and runs through the 16th.KSKA: Friday, November 7 at 2:45pmDownload Audio
-
Ann Hanley, author of The Winter Bear and actor Brian Westcott join Mark and Jean on Stage Talk. The play will be presented at the Wildberry Theater in Anchorage during the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference on October 20 and 22. This poignant play explores the causes of suicide among Alaska Natives.Friday 10/14 at 2:45 pm
-
The Army is investigating the death of a Ft. Wainwright based soldier, trying to determine if it was murder or suicide.
-
The Tanana Chiefs Conference is one of the recipients over 50 million dollars in youth suicide prevention grants announced yesterday for states and tribes across the country.
-
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
-
The Nome Police Department is investigating a shooting and attempted suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in Nome.