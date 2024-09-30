Monday, July 31, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On a dark day in 1977 Iris Bolton, and her husband Jack, lost their son Mitch to suicide at the age of 20. Since that tragic day, Iris has devoted her life to finding meaning from that loss through her career helping people recover from the devastation that suicide leaves behind. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Atlanta based therapist and suicidologist, Iris Bolton for a conversation about hope and healing after suicide.LISTEN HERE

