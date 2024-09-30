-
A week ago, State Troopers were told a pickup was stuck in the mud near Dollar Creek. The owner of the truck is John Gamble, 47.
Melanie Gould's brother is speaking out about the effort to find his sister earlier this month. Gould was found alive and unharmed June 11 after a ten-day search along the Denali highway. Since then, Gould's brother has been busy taking care of her.
Missing Talkeetna resident and former Iditarod musher Melanie Gould was found alive and unharmed on Saturday. Local Talkeetna residents launched a search after the Troopers official ground search halted on Thursday and said they found her close to Cantwell unharmed but cold and tired.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
The week long effort to find missing Talkeetna resident Melanie Gould has come to an end. The search was terminated this afternoon and all resources have been removed from the field.
Red Tape Over Palin Emails Irks State Legislators, Search Ends for Missing Talkeetna Woman, Federal Government Encourages Shellfish, Finfish Production, Snowy Owl Rehabilitated and Released in Barrow, and more...
Copies of Palin’s Emails Will Be Available to Public, British Ambassador Takes First Trip to Alaska, DOD releases IDs of soldiers killed in Afghanistan, Mountain Sickness Keeps Ranger Patrol Busy, and more...
The search for a missing Talkeetna woman intensified today. Alaska State Troopers ramped up their resources and are searching the area about 18 miles east of Talkeetna to look for any sign of Melanie Gould.
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...
More than 3 dozen people gathered near the Talkeetna fire station this afternoon to meet with a state trooper and discuss the disappearance of their friend and neighbor, well-known musher Melanie Gould, who was last seen in Talkeetna at her job Monday evening.