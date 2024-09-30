-
With the salmon collapse on the Yukon River, families are losing a vital food source and way of lifeDuring the second year of a sudden salmon collapse on the Yukon River, residents of traditional villages are facing food insecurity and a loss of culture.
August 10 is a state-designated day to celebrate and learn about Alaska Wild Salmon. Join us with your own salmon tales as we talk with a policy maker who has been both a commercial and sport fisherman, a scientist studying the aquatic ecology on the Kenai River, and a subsistence fisherman and advocate from Dillingham.
Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters. What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean? The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 2/17 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
Subsistence fishing on the Kuskowim River will shut-down for the longest time in recent memory later this week. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game declared an emergency, five-day closure just as the river was re-opening from a previous closure.
The King run on the Yukon River is weak. State Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim Regional Management Supervisor Dan Bergstrum says the Department of Fish and Game has been assessing the early run since the first pulse of kings began moving upriver a week ago.
