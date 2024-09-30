-
Why are some people happy despite great suffering while others, with seemingly everything, suffer deep emotional distress? How are our emotions driven by our thinking and behavior? Can we actively and intentionally improve our happiness? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton returns as host to discuss the science and psychology of Happiness with Anchorage Psychologist Jennifer Beathe.KSKA: Monday 7/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm
-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says U.S. and Russia researchers will begin the largest-ever survey of ice seals in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s west coast.
-
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
-
A tribal organization in the Bristol Bay area has released a new study on the idea of forming a borough. Boroughs have been rejected in the past, and the…
-
Senators Mark Begich and Maria Cantwell Friday called on the Obama administration to free up emergency funding from the National Science Foundation to…
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.