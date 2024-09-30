Why are some people happy despite great suffering while others, with seemingly everything, suffer deep emotional distress? How are our emotions driven by our thinking and behavior? Can we actively and intentionally improve our happiness? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton returns as host to discuss the science and psychology of Happiness with Anchorage Psychologist Jennifer Beathe.KSKA: Monday 7/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm

