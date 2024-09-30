-
Community Health aides across Norton Sound learned today that they could lose their jobs if they go ahead with a strike on Monday.
-
Health Aides in 15 communities across the Norton Sound are set to go on strike Monday if a dispute with hospital administration is not resolved.
-
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm
-
Sheraton Hotel Workers Score Court Win. Injunction Plugs Water Utility Strike. Cook Inlet Energy Race Is On. State Lawmakers Eye Norway for Energy IdeasWith Cold Weather Coming, Anchorage Homeless Numbers Up. Anglers Can Saved Wasted Rockfish. Southeast Borough Plans Draw Ire. Denali Park Bridge Under Discussion
-
Local hotel employee union members are celebrating what they say is a major win against the Sheraton Anchorage hotel. A federal judge has sided with Unite Here local 878 in many of it's complaints against the hotel.
-
Anchorage utility workers have authorized a strike at the water and sewer utility, but there may not be a work stoppage. An arbitrator has already ruled in favor of the union, but the Municipal Assembly refused to accept the contract terms.