Strategic Oil Reserve

Despite his stance on the Coastal Management Program, Governor Sean Parnell outlined an ambitious program to get the state's economy moving at the annual meeting of the Resource Development Council in Anchorage on Tuesday.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
Alaska’s Congressional Delegation is unilaterally dismayed at President Obama’s decision Thursday to tap into the nation’s emergency oil reserves.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
Thursday morning, the Obama Administration announced it was releasing 30 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the price of crude on the futures market went down $5 a barrel.