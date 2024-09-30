-
A potent low-pressure system is quickly losing power over the Bering Sea. From the western Aleutian Islands to the Pribilofs, National Weather Service meteorologist Shaun Baines says "everybody has seen the worst of it."
Most of us are aware of the beaver, salmon and birds species that live in Anchorage creeks. But did you know everything that goes through city storm drains also flows into our creeks? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Thomas Eley from the Anchorage Waterways Counciltalks about how many everyday activities like cleaning, gardening and walking the dog are impacting the health of Anchorage creeks and what local volunteers are doing to protect them.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska Air continues to scramble to get passengers moving as bad weather in its hub city of Seattle still restricts takeoffs and landings there.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today that federal disaster aid has been made available to Alaska.
A storm that slammed into Sitka in mid-November made news at the time for its sudden violence, sinking two boats at their moorings in the harbor, as well as damaging the harbors themselves.
The single biggest item on Governor Parnell’s disaster declaration for the Bering Sea storm was damage to the Nome-Council Highway.
Southcentral Alaska has been battered by foul weather. Sunday, it was high winds and heavy snow on the Kenai Peninsula, causing power outages, many accidents and road closures. Monday, it's a heavy snow dump that hit in the early morning hours in Anchorage.
Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories