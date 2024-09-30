-
Linda Benson and Bruce Kelly of Stories at the Cemetery drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about all the fascinating characters that are brought to life in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. This annual event, in which the general public walks from grave site to grave site to hear live actors reenact the lives of former Anchorage residents, will happen this July 8th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. And on August 12th, the event repeats with all the actors performing on a single stage.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, January 26 at 2:45pm The Alaska Fine Arts Academy is taking a sabbatical to regroup and to focus on where their next step will be, but before they do, they are teaming up with Cyrano's Theatre Companyfor one last theatrical blast, and what a blast it is--Dennis T. Ginacino's Disenchanted! a musical of "royal renegades" (Rapunzel, Cinderella, Little Mermaid, Sleeping Beauty, et.al.) who "toss off their tiaras" to tell it like it really is. Two of these "princesses", "Snow White" (Anna Cometa) and "Pocahontas" (Lailani Cook) join director Warren Weinstein today on Stage Talk to tell some of their secrets...LISTEN HERE
In the summer of 1987 Sandy Harper and her husband Jerry opened Cyrano's, a bookstore and cafe located at D Street and 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage. In 1992, it expanded to include a theatre: "Cyrano's Off Center Playhouse", which became the home of Cyrano's Theatre Company. Over the next 24 years, Cyrano's presented, on average, one play a month. With the passing of Jerry in 2005, Sandy took over as Producing Artistic Director until last year when she handed the reins over to Teresa Pond. This past summer, the Board of Directors made the decision to move the company to the former Out North Contemporary Art House located on Debarr. With this move, we see the "end of an era" for the space on 4th and D and Sandy has decided to hold a celebration on Saturday, September 9th starting at noon and going for as long as people want to stay. Sandy is asking for people to bring stories and memories to share. Join Sandy today on Stage Talk to hear more about this remarkable adventure.KSKA: Friday, September 8 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, August 11 at 2:45p.m. Met any interesting people lately? Drop by the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery this Sunday, August 13 at 6pm and you just might as Stories at the Cemetery presents its second showing of the summer. This time, rather than walking from gravesite to gravesite to hear actors recreate the lives of Alaskan pioneers who are buried there as was done earlier this summer, all of the stories will be presented on a stage. Enter the cemetery at the John Bagoy Gate located on 7th and Cordova and bring a chair. Linda Benson and Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us about who will be "showing up".LISTEN HERE
You'll dig the Cemetery Players Theatre Group as they once again congregate in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemeteryto tell the tales of past famous and infamous citizens of our fair city. The second of three events planned for this summer by the company, Stories at the Cemetery will happen Sunday, July 10th starting at 6:00pm. Join Audrey Weltman Kelly, David Haynes and Linda Benson as they make an appearance this week on Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, July 8 at 2:45pm
Jon Robin Baitz's finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Other Desert Cities is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company and Director Shelly Wozniak and actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to clue us in to how it's been going. Other Desert Cities continues through Nov. 15.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
One of Anchorage's favorite summer ventures is returning with Stories at the Cemetery (at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery) July 12th at 6:00pm. Bruce Kelly, historian and actor, along with actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us who we'll "meet" this year.KSKA: Friday, July 3, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
It's summer in Anchorage and that can mean only one thing--time to get out to the cemetery and meet some of Alaska's most famous and infamous folks as they rise from the grave to tell their stories. The creators of this very interesting event, Bruce Kelly, Audrey Weltman Kelly and Linda Benson come to Stage Talk to tell us all about this year's John Bagoy Memorial Cemetery Tour.KSKA: Friday, May 30, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
http://player.vimeo.com/video/54325567 Catching Alaska's Light Waves by Todd Salat from Todd Salat on Vimeo.When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Instituteis using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. Read more...KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pmGo to Outdoor Explorer page
On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara, will share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.KSKA: Tuesday 10/16 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm