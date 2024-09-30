-
Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18This week they will talk about: what has happened with the Palin emails so far; the Port of Anchorage; Melanie Gould’s disappearance and reemergence; Pete Kott’s trial date has been set; Parnell takes a rural road trip; trimming the capital budget; and finally, the Bonnie Craig murder is finally solved.
-
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 Former-Governor Palin's emails are being released; what's happening on Palin's bus tour; housing discrimination for Alaska Natives; revitalizing an endangered language; special session cost the state nearly $1 million; authorities preparing to clear out homeless camps; reapportionment board nearly complete; program to improve rural children's diet with traditional foods; and more rescues of mountaineers.
-
This week on Alaska Edition, host Michael Carey is joined in the studio by Paul Jenkins, from the Anchorage Daily Planet, Steve MacDonald, of KTUU Channel 2 News, and Libby Casey, APRN’s Washington DC correspondent.