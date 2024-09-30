Steve Hunt

-
It's getting dark in Alaska but you can "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" by tuning in to Stage Talk to hear UAA actors Scott Heverling and Paige Langit converse about the craziness which is the musical comedy Spamalot "lovingly ripped off from" the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Presented by UAA's Department of Theatre of Dance Spamalot opens Friday, November 16.View more backstage photos...KSKA: Friday 11/9 at 2:45 pm
-
25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday 10/26 at 2:45 pm
-
Think you know what's going on? Guess again. And again. Valley Performing Arts brings to the stage one of the most popular comedy-thrillers in recent years in Deathtrap, Ira Levin's Tony Award nominated play. Director, Vanessa Warner and Tammy Parker from VPA join host Jean Paal to talk about the show.KSKA: Friday 10/19 at 2:45 pm